Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $1,269,000.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 10,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $118.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,450,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 8,694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.