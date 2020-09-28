Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,546,605.55 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 25,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $2,546,605.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,136,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,345,438.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $101.63 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,120,000 after buying an additional 635,676 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

