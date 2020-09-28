Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Insider Sells $1,708,250.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

