Insider Selling: Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Sells C$186,020.00 in Stock

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG) Director Steven Mark Cook sold 71,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$186,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$475,530.

Steven Mark Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Steven Mark Cook sold 35,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$119,000.00.

Shares of Auryn Resources stock opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. Auryn Resources Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.13.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Auryn Resources from C$3.15 to C$3.10 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

