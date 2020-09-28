Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,373,985.50 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 35,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,373,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARES opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 62.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 116.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.