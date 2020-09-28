Insider Buying: WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Buys C$42,225.00 in Stock

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,025.
Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$85.96 on Monday. WSP Global Inc has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.50.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc will post 3.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.
