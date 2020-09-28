Insider Buying: WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Buys C$42,225.00 in Stock

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,025.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$85.96 on Monday. WSP Global Inc has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.50.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc will post 3.9199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$105.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.91.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

