Insider Buying: Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases £6,000 in Stock

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).
ROL opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Rotala Plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.
About Rotala
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.