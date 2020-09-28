Insider Buying: Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) Insider Purchases £6,000 in Stock

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

ROL opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Rotala Plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

