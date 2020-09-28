Insider Buying: GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Purchases C$147,984.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,234,599.52.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,146.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 2,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$880.00.

CVE:GPV opened at C$15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc will post 0.2106133 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, June 8th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

