Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $386,100.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 328,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 87,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
