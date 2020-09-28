Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Purchases $386,100.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 328,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 87,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

