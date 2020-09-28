Insider Buying: Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) Insider Buys A$34,998.00 in Stock

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) insider Ian Clyne acquired 58,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,998.00 ($24,998.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.38.
Geopacific Resources Company Profile
