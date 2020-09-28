Insider Buying: BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,670 ($15,248.92).

BRWM stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Monday. BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 428.50 ($5.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 410.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 355.13. The firm has a market cap of $689.00 million and a P/E ratio of 49.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently 197.53%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

