Insider Buying: At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Acquires $49,755.87 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III purchased 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,755.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,985.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. At Home Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in At Home Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 954,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in At Home Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 110,112 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $6,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

