Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) COO Acquires $43,368.00 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) COO Alexander Merk bought 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $43,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,829.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander Merk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Alexander Merk purchased 1,270 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $28,117.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

