Innovative Industrial Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,159 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,491. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

