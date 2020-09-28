INMAX (INX) Price Hits $0.0262

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One INMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market cap of $67,211.32 and $1,096.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00250013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.01587117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00187430 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.