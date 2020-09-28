Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ink has a market capitalization of $481,411.58 and $79,698.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

