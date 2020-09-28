Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE ISV opened at C$18.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.63. The stock has a market cap of $322.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

