Information Services Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$18.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$18.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.63.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. Analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISV shares. CIBC increased their target price on Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

