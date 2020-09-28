INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Peel Hunt raised INFORMA PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered INFORMA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INFORMA PLC/S has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get INFORMA PLC/S alerts:

INFORMA PLC/S stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. INFORMA PLC/S has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for INFORMA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INFORMA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.