Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 10.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Infinera by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 352.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at $2,004,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.