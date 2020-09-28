Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.
Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.
Shares of ITW stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.
In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
