Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $203.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

