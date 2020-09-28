Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.
Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.
ITW stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
