Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 79.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

ITW stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.90 and its 200 day moving average is $172.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

