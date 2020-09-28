Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Update

Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ILIAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Iliad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAF remained flat at $$199.12 on Monday. Iliad has a twelve month low of $127.20 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

