IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IHS Markit.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 70,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $63,345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2,273.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 765,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,825,000 after purchasing an additional 733,634 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in IHS Markit by 78.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,508,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 661,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1,526.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 660,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

