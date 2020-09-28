IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a well-diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, execution abilities and growth investments in the quarters ahead. Also, synergistic gains from acquired assets (with a 5% positive impact on sales in the second quarter of 2020) and the commitment to pay dividends might benefit going forward. For 2020, the company did not reissue guidance due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak. For the third quarter, it expects organic sales decline of 12-17% from the year-ago level and in turn adversely impact earnings. Also, woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies remains concerning. The company's earnings estimates decreased for the third quarter of 2020 in the past 60 days.”

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE IEX opened at $179.03 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $188.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.19.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after purchasing an additional 880,195 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $80,845,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 24.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,896,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,944,000 after acquiring an additional 372,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 108.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 349,253 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in IDEX by 726.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 267,313 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.