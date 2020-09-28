Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 30%

Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM)’s stock price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 424,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 109,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.