IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:IOFB opened at $25.00 on Monday. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

