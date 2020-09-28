IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (IOFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

Get IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH alerts:

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.