HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 48.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Hotbit and IDEX. HOQU has a total market cap of $213,100.62 and approximately $507,184.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00250640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01585543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00188010 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.