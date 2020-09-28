Honest Reaches Market Cap of $805,595.52 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a market capitalization of $805,595.52 and approximately $2,416.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.27 or 0.01593767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00187064 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.