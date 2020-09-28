HOMIHELP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $298,709.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00069480 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $298,709.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00254752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01593122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188112 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

