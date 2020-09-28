Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Acquires £24,520 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,039.72).

LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.52) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 40.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,306.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,213.37. Homeserve plc has a 12-month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06.

Get Homeserve alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($17.28).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.