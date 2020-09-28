HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.0 days.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.02. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $19.10.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.