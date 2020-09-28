HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HL Acquisitions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

HL Acquisitions stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.