HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, September 21st.

HL Acquisitions stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 29,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. HL Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

