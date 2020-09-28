HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have commented on LPRO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, September 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HL Acquisitions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of LPRO traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,553. HL Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, analysts predict that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

