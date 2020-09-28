Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $$11.42 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

