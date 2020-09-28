Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.65

Hino Motors Ltd (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HINOY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hino Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

