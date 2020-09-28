Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hibbett Sports reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 351,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.