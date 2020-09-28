HEX Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. HEX has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $1.94 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00074321 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001330 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000417 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00107630 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008949 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 348,682,282,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,638,061,209 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

