HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNNMY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.49%.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.