Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 71,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,509. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.78. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

