Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 71,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,509. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.78. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
