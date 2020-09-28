Head to Head Survey: CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) vs. Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Saia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% Saia 6.25% 13.12% 7.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Saia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saia 1 7 5 0 2.31

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. Saia has a consensus target price of $113.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Saia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Saia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Saia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.32 $8.48 million $0.61 27.75 Saia $1.79 billion 1.80 $113.72 million $4.23 29.10

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saia has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saia beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 166 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 4,834 tractors and 15,483 trailers. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

