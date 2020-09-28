Head-To-Head Survey: ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) versus Balincan USA (NASDAQ:BCNN)

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Balincan USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices $1.33 billion 3.84 $34.83 million $0.07 146.86 Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than Balincan USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balincan USA has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Balincan USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices 1.55% 1.65% 1.12% Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ANGI Homeservices and Balincan USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices 0 4 13 0 2.76 Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.36%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Balincan USA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc. operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals. The company also owns and operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in various service categories; and provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for connecting individuals looking for household services, primarily cleaning and handyman services; mHelpDesk and CraftJack service brands; HomeStars, a home services platform; and home services online marketplaces, including Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, Instapro, and MyHammer. The company was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Balincan USA Company Profile

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

