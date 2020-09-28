HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 810.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

