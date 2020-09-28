Haven Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $628,378.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $29.02 million and $628,378.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00019644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,883.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.03345750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.49 or 0.02117737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00425999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.57 or 0.00887314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00522762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011101 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,571,893 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.