Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 783. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

