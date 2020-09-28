Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

FRA HNR1 opened at €127.80 ($150.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.54. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

