HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 1,481.8% in September

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 1,481.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HSNGY opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.53. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

