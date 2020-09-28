Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 152.7% in September

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 38,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
