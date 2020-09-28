Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 152.7% in September

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMMR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 38,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Get Hammer Fiber Optics alerts:

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. It focuses on the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, and over-the-top services, such as voice, SMS, and video collaboration services, as well as the construction of smart city networks and the provision of hosting services, including cloud and colocation.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.